1 killed following wrong-way crash in Marin, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Marin on Saturday.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Marin on Saturday.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on southbound 101 just north of the 580 interchange.

A pick-up truck heading northbound crashed head-on in a black BMW.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor.

MORE: Wrong-way crash on Hwy 4 in Pittsburg leaves 1 dead, driver arrested, CHP says

The pick-up driver, a 22-year-old man from Santa Rosa, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver in the BMW, a 30-year-old man from Novato, sustained major injuries and is currently at Marin General Hospital.

All lanes have reopened after they were shut down for nearly three hours.