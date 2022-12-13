Wrong-way deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are responding to a deadly wrong-way crash in the East Bay Tuesday afternoon.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 4 before Railroad Ave.

All lanes are currently blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the cars involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, California on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

This is the second wrong-way crash in the Pittsburg area on Highway 4 in a month. In November, five people were killed, including three children in a wrong-way crash.

MORE: 5 victims, including 3 kids under 10 years old, identified in deadly wrong-way Pittsburg crash

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.