1 woman dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-280 in Woodside, CHP says

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- One woman is dead and two are injured after a wrong way crash that occurred on I-280 southbound in Woodside Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said in a series of tweets.

CHP said that lanes #3, 4 and 5 on I-280 just south of SR-92 are currently closed and will remain closed until approximately 6 p.m. Lanes #1 and 2 are open but traffic is heavy. Police advise drivers to find alternative routes.

Police say a white Ford sedan was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes when it crashed with a black BMW traveling in the #4 lane.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead on the scene when emergency crews arrived. A 14-year-old male passenger in the BMW sustained major injuries and was transported to Stanford Hospital.

The driver of the Ford was arrested and taken to Stanford for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.

