Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are looking for a driver that crashed into several cars including a bus while trying to evade police on Friday evening.

Police say the driver spotted an officer and sped away around 4:30 p.m.

The driver then ran into two other cars and an AC Transit bus at 55th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Police say the suspect then got out of their car and ran away from the scene.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in this incident.

