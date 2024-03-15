Oakland police see rise in smash-and-grab suspects targeting people sitting in their cars

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are warning of a rise in smash-and-grab robberies. But now, it's happening even with people sitting inside their cars.

OPD says in several recent cases, victims were either sitting in their vehicles or stopped while driving. The suspects break the passenger-side window and grab their belongings.

"What I have noticed is there will be a driver. There will be a passenger in the backseat, who will hop out. Smash the window, they use a little tool. And they just grab whatever," said Lamar, who works security in Oakland.

He says he has seen these types of smash-and-grabs many times.

"People are getting desperate. With no police chief... they take advantage of no police being out there. Unfortunately, we got to live in terror," he says.

Oakland police were not available for comment, but in a statement, they write that they are, "actively investigating and tracking this current trend." And, that commanders have begun deploying, "additional officers to areas of the city that have experienced the surge in armed robberies."

According to the ABC7 Bay Area Safety Tracker, robberies are up 27 percent over the last 12 months, compared to the annual average over the last three years. The city averaged 74 robberies a week over the last 12 months. So far just this year, there have been 715 robberies.

"Unfortunately, I have seen it quite a bit. It is a scary feeling to know that you're not safe, even just sitting in your car," said Ann, a lifelong Oakland resident.

OPD suggests the following ways to reduce your risk: Keep valuables in the trunk or under the seat. If you think you are being followed, drive to a safe place and call 911. If attacked, they advise to remain calm and do not resist.

Ann says Oakland is dealing with a lot right now, but she is not giving up on her city. She does, however, think more police presence would help.

"You are sitting in your car eating lunch or reading a book. And it's just really unfortunate. And hopefully, our leaders get a chance to turn this around, and make Oakland what it should be. And what it can be," said Ann.

