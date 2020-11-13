LIVE: Crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned building in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A two-alarm blaze was burning an abandoned city of Oakland building Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 9:20 a.m. at 1899 Dennison St. in an area between Coast Guard Island and Union Point Park.


City officials tagged the building as unsafe for occupancy and due for demolition in August, Lt. Charleton Lightfoot said.

Crews were taking a defensive approach to putting out the fire to keep the flames to the structure itself and embers from spreading to Coast Guard Island property, Lightfoot said.

The building is right at the gate to Coast Guard Island and if embers were to spread, buildings on the island may catch on fire, he said. Those buildings are the nearest buildings to the one burning, he said.


Firefighters have the building surrounded on three sides. The estuary is on one side of the building.

People in a nearby homeless camp have been evacuated to make sure they are safe.
