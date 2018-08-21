Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts

There is great sadness in the bay area from those who knew Mollie Tibbetts and her family when they lived in Oakland.Many are remembering the 20-year-old while voicing outrage to her murder."Oh, no not Mollie," said Linda Safir, when she learned Molly's body had been found in Iowa after she had been missing for weeks.Safir is a longtime friend of the Tibbetts family. She met them more than a decade ago when they attended Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont, where little Mollie had her first communion."It's every parents worst nightmare, so sad, so wrong. She had so much to give," Safir added.Father Leo Edgerly at Corpus Christi remembers the Tibbetts Family and has reached out to parents Laura and Rob to let them know the church and the Bay Area is praying for them."We now know where she is. Even though she died tragically she'll never suffer again," said Father Edgerly.Corpus Christi School Principal Katie Murphy greeted students back on their first day, but broke the the sad news about their former student who was unforgettable."Mollie was a sweet girl, we loved having her here she was part of the family. The best gift we can give is to be a little like Mollie today," said Murphy.