Family files wrongful death lawsuit against hit-and-run driver who killed Oakland father

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of an Oakland man hit and killed by a car is suing the driver on behalf of the victim's 10-year-old son.

The victim's family gathered outside the courthouse as Timothy Hamano was arraigned on manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.

The wealth manager is accused of killing Gregory Turnage in Oakland on Mother's Day.

They claim Hamano was drinking when he struck and killed Turnage.

His partner Angie Brey got emotional when talking about her loss.

"He has robbed my 10-year-old son of his father... he's robbed me of my partner. Timothy Hamano's actions have been inflicted inconsolable heartbreak upon our family that we will never fully recover from," Brey said through her tears.

Hamano is accused of running from the crash scene and leaving his wife there.

She helped turn him in to police.

