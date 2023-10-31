Oakland police investigate suspicious death after body found in suitcase at Lake Merritt

Oakland police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a suitcase at Lake Merritt, the department said Tuesday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating a suspicious death at Lake Merritt, the department said Tuesday.

OPD received a call reporting a body in the lake in 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Police say once they arrived at the scene, officers found a victim with unknown injuries and requested medical assistance. OPD said in a press conference that it appears the body was found inside of a suitcase.

A volunteer who cleans Lake Merritt says he and his friend found a suitcase and helped pull it out of the water.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or reach out to the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

