Oakland mayor appoints former San Mateo top cop as new interim police chief

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Monday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf offered former San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer the job as new interim police chief.

Pending a background-check, Manheimer could start as early as April 6.

RELATED: Longtime San Mateo Police Chief celebrates retirement

Manheimer served as Police Chief of San Mateo for nearly 20 years and was the first woman elected as head of the California Police Chiefs Association and the San Mateo County Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

"I'm honored and excited to step in at this time to assist the Oakland Police Department in meeting the unique challenges they face right now," Chief Manheimer said.
