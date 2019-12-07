Longtime San Mateo Police Chief celebrates retirement

So that’s how @vicleeabc7 develop his sources and get his exclusives!! 😜 Congrats to #SanMateo @ChiefSM Susan Manheimer on her retirement! Thanks for your decades of service! pic.twitter.com/HNl1ptlTVk — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) December 7, 2019

Huge tribute to retiring San Mateo Chief Susan Manheimer tonight.Hail to the Chief! pic.twitter.com/N0LOcTQaVo — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) December 7, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A pioneering figure in Bay Area law enforcement is celebrating her retirement.Longtime San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer is stepping down after a 19-year career as top cop.There was a big party Friday night in her honor.Before joining San Mateo's force in 2000, she rose through the ranks of the San Francisco Police Department.She has served on numerous local, state and national boards and was the first woman to serve as president of the California Police Chiefs Association.