Hundreds of items recovered after Napa Lululemon theft, pursuit to Oakland

Investigators say they've recovered more than 200 items of stolen Lululemon clothing after four suspects were arrested Monday when their car flipped over during a pursuit.

Investigators say they've recovered more than 200 items of stolen Lululemon clothing after four suspects were arrested Monday when their car flipped over during a pursuit.

Investigators say they've recovered more than 200 items of stolen Lululemon clothing after four suspects were arrested Monday when their car flipped over during a pursuit.

Investigators say they've recovered more than 200 items of stolen Lululemon clothing after four suspects were arrested Monday when their car flipped over during a pursuit.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- New information gives a scope of a burglary in Napa that led to a dramatic pursuit ending in a crash near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Monday.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Four people were arrested and police recovered Lululemon merchandise that was scattered all over the street.

A new photo shows all the merchandise that was stolen from a Lululemon store in Napa.

Police initially valued the merchandise at around $2,500, but investigators actually recovered more than 200 stolen items of clothing.

PREVIOUS: 4 Lululemon store theft suspects arrested after chase from Napa to Oakland: police

They've now revised the value to roughly $23,000.

The car in the pursuit connected to the burglary flipped over in Oakland, crashing near Lakeshore and Beacon after hitting another car.

None of the four people arrested were injured.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live