Oakland's new police chief addresses recent attacks on Asian Americans, spike in murders and more

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a difficult moment in time for a new police chief to take the helm in Oakland but new Chief LeRonne Armstrong has stepped in ready to focus on changes ahead.ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley took advantage of an opportunity to question the new chief one on one.I think it helps me bring credibility to the community. I've spent 22 years invested in the community.We are trying to address violence not only in the Asian community but in all communities across Oakland. I believe you can focus on violence and reducing violence yet still practice constitutional policing. While following our own policy, our command staff has to hold our officers accountable.I will say that we know suspects have come to Chinatown to specifically target Asian victims.That is the difficulty when you have a department that's one of the smallest departments for a city of this size in America. We have 732 officers at this time compared to 793 a year ago. So significantly down from what it used to be. But when it comes to calls for service we haven't taken any resources away from our patrol division. Our ability to address violent crime has not been impacted. But other units we used to support our enforcement like traffic are not available to us but I think we are managing.It is my hope in this budgetary situation we find ourselves in where funding may not be available that we come up with a different approach, a regional approach would be the most effective way to address our sideshow activity.I believe it is related to the pandemic. Going out into the community, mediating conflicts, because of all the requirements related to COVID they are not able to do that as well.