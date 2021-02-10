Society

Oakland's new police chief addresses recent attacks on Asian Americans, spike in murders and more

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a difficult moment in time for a new police chief to take the helm in Oakland but new Chief LeRonne Armstrong has stepped in ready to focus on changes ahead.

ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley took advantage of an opportunity to question the new chief one on one.

The commission said you're the man of the moment, the mayor said you were born and bred in Oakland. How is that going to help you as a new chief?

I think it helps me bring credibility to the community. I've spent 22 years invested in the community.

RELATED: 70-year-old Oakland woman seen attacked, robbed by 2 men after returning from bank

Have you seen an increase in attacks on the Asian community since the pandemic began?

We are trying to address violence not only in the Asian community but in all communities across Oakland. I believe you can focus on violence and reducing violence yet still practice constitutional policing. While following our own policy, our command staff has to hold our officers accountable.

Do you believe bigotry or racism is a motivating factor in the recent attacks on Asian Americans in Chinatown?

I will say that we know suspects have come to Chinatown to specifically target Asian victims.

VIDEO: Shocking video shows 91-year-old man senselessly pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
EMBED More News Videos

Shocking new video coming out of Oakland's Chinatown showing a man senselessly pushed to the ground has the community on high alert.



When people call 911 in Oakland it often doesn't get action on the part of the police. How is that going to change?

That is the difficulty when you have a department that's one of the smallest departments for a city of this size in America. We have 732 officers at this time compared to 793 a year ago. So significantly down from what it used to be. But when it comes to calls for service we haven't taken any resources away from our patrol division. Our ability to address violent crime has not been impacted. But other units we used to support our enforcement like traffic are not available to us but I think we are managing.

Are you prioritizing enforcement of sideshows?

It is my hope in this budgetary situation we find ourselves in where funding may not be available that we come up with a different approach, a regional approach would be the most effective way to address our sideshow activity.

RELATED: 'It's a tragedy': Oakland crime spikes amid pandemic with worst homicide rate in 7 years

Oakland is experiencing a spike in crime, 15 murders so far this year compared to one at the same time last year. Why do you think that is? Could it be related to the pandemic?

I believe it is related to the pandemic. Going out into the community, mediating conflicts, because of all the requirements related to COVID they are not able to do that as well.

Watch the full interview with Chief Armstrong below.
EMBED More News Videos

New Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong inherits a job with a lot of challenges: a surging crime rate, a vastly reduced budget, and a department still trying to reform after a troubled past. In his first interview with ABC7 News since being sworn in, the Bay Area native explains how he plans to tackle those challenges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandcrimepolice chiefmurderassaultasian americanpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chevron spill dumped 600 gallons of oil into SF Bay, official says
Fremont police investigating shooting involving its officers
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
Community groups denounce violence toward Asian Americans
Only 1 NorCal county moves to less restrictive tier
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
SF will move into next vaccine tier in 2 weeks
Show More
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Rain heading to Bay Area through Valentine's Day weekend
Republican John Cox announces run for CA Governor
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News