Oakland police officer critically injured in crash identified

Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate, 22, appears in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

Officials say Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate was responding to a call reporting a suspicious person near 7th Street and Middle Harbor in Oakland Monday when he collided with a car and a semi truck.

Oakland firefighters had to extract Wingate, who was later taken to a local hospital. He is currently still in critical condition. No others involved in the crash were injured.

Wingate, 22, started his career with the Oakland Police Department in 2013 and was hired as a trainee in 2016. He later graduated from the department's 176th Basic Academy in 2017 and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident.

