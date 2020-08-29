More than a dozen arrested in Oakland protests, police say

Appox 250 people took part in a protests Friday night. OPD made more than a dozen arrests for various crimes including assault on an officer pointing a laser at police and a news crew. The crowd has dispersed and roadways are open. pic.twitter.com/jyTrjlAtIq — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 29, 2020

A group of people at 14th and Broadway are blocking the roadway not allowing cars to pass. Officers are advising the group to leave the roadway. pic.twitter.com/VXUFqbeauT — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 29, 2020

We celebrate passionate protest. But organized groups that gather with the intent to cause damage harming our city and already vulnerable businesses will not be tolerated. #ODPCARES pic.twitter.com/HLQ0xE2jkX — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 29, 2020

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland said officers made more than a dozen arrests Friday night during protests in downtown Oakland.The arrests were for various crimes that included assault on an officer, according to the Oakland Police Department.A group of approximately 250 people participated in the protests and at one point blocked the intersection of Broadway and 14th Street and other roadways.Police reported just after midnight the crowd had dispersed, and the roads had been cleared.