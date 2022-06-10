16-year-old boy shot, killed in broad daylight in Oakland, police say

"This is the type of senseless violence that has no business in our community," said Chief Armstrong.
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead Thursday night.

During a Facebook live, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said officers responded to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. for reports of several shots fired.



When officers arrived they found the 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police say there was a second victim who is said to be in "stable condition."

"This is the type of senseless violence that has no business in our community," said Chief Armstrong. "We have to take a stance against (this violence)."

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The chief said he also met with the victim's family, who are very distraught and said he felt their pain.

He says at this time police do not have a description of the suspect or suspects but do know a "high-powered rifle" was used in the shooting.

Chief Armstrong is asking anyone who witnessed this shooting to come forward with any information.

RELATED: Lucky Three Seven co-owner shot and killed in Oakland, restaurant says

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklanddeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationopdhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New details into what went wrong inside luxury SF apartment
EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
3 additional 'probable' cases of monkeypox identified in SF
Sriracha shortage: What to know as CA HQ halts production
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 Friday
Show More
2 arrested following shooting at South Bay library, police say
Alameda Co. officials announce suspected case of monkeypox
How CA's hidden waterways could help recharge state's groundwater
Recent Navy boot camp graduate cheers on Warriors in Boston
Dead whale on Richmond shore creates 'worst stench'
More TOP STORIES News