16-year-old boy shot, killed in broad daylight in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead Thursday night.During a Facebook live, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said officers responded to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. for reports of several shots fired.When officers arrived they found the 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police say there was a second victim who is said to be in "stable condition.""This is the type of senseless violence that has no business in our community," said Chief Armstrong. "We have to take a stance against (this violence)."The chief said he also met with the victim's family, who are very distraught and said he felt their pain.He says at this time police do not have a description of the suspect or suspects but do know a "high-powered rifle" was used in the shooting.Chief Armstrong is asking anyone who witnessed this shooting to come forward with any information.