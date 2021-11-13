3 stray bullet incidents in Oakland in a matter of days, city leaders pushing for change

"You have to be on guard and be aware of your surroundings at all times... And I've never felt like that in my city that I love."
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

3 stray bullet incidents in Oakland in a matter of days

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In a matter of just days, three incidents involving stray bullets occurred in the city of Oakland.

The first, involved 23-month-old Jasper Wu, who was killed while riding in his mother's car on Interstate 880.

Then, a concert goer wounded outside the Fox Theater.

The third happened Thursday afternoon when an installer for a security services company was shot while on the job in East Oakland.

"I wish I knew the answer, but it is heartbreaking to see so much rapid violence in the city of Oakland this year," said Donald Lacy.

RELATED: Oakland leaders call for unity, offer $10K reward in shooting of Jasper Wu on I-880
EMBED More News Videos

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter in the Jasper Wu case.



Lacy is the founder of the Love Life Foundation, a group that works to stop violence in the city.

He says the current situation is the worst it's been in years.

"You have to be on guard and be aware of your surroundings at all times, and that's for anybody. And I've never felt like that in my city that I love," Lacy said.

It's a view shared by Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who spoke at an event Friday held for Jasper Wu.

RELATED: Security camera installer critical after hit in the back by stray bullet in Oakland, report says
EMBED More News Videos

A 61-year-old security camera installer is in critical condition after he was hit by a stray bullet in Oakland Thursday.



"We continue to say that this violence must stop. That we need to see the firearms removed from our streets. And that we are doing everything we can, with every resource we have to address violence in the city of Oakland," Armstrong said.

The upswing in violence is also of major concern for city leaders.

Oakland Councilmember Loren Taylor represents the district where the security installer was shot.

RELATED: Woman shot near Fox Theater in Oakland; tonight's concert canceled
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was shot near Oakland's Fox Theater Wednesday afternoon, police said.



Taylor says he's working on an action plan to stem the violence.

"This takes a toll on everybody, and it is time that we step up to bring the resources that are necessary," Taylor said.

The councilmember says his plan will focus on crime prevention, deterrence and response simultaneously.

RELATED: Warning from Bay Area parent after 3 recent car break-ins with children inside vehicles

But he also acknowledges that while those may long-term solutions, some things need to be done to help the community right now.

"We do need to look at increasing our police force so that they are available, ready to respond and on-hand to deter in those areas where we know there's consistently high crime," Taylor said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandstray bulletfatal shootingshootoutopdgun violenceshootingman shotviolence
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News