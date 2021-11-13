Security camera installer critical after hit in the back by stray bullet in Oakland, report says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11039120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oakland police say an armed suspect peacefully surrendered after shooting and injuring a police officer on Telegraph Avenue this morning.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A security camera installer is reportedly in critical condition after he was hit in the back by a stray bullet in Oakland Thursday.According to the Bay Area News Group, the victim is a 61-year-old man.He was reportedly installing cameras when a shooting broke out between two groups.At least one home and a parked car were also hit by gunfire.Friday, the Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said violence like this has to stop."You cannot be allowed to behave in this way, you have to be held accountable," he said, "and I think despite whatever circumstances people face we have to say that some things are intolerable, violent acts are one of those things, taking people's lives, shooting randomly in communities."He continued, "Even last night, we responded to a shooting where over 198 rounds was fired in East Oakland. So, this is something that communities across our city are dealing with every single night."