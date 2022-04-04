Bomb squad investigates 'small homemade explosive' at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland

Bomb squad in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, April 4, 2022. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland after a "very small homemade explosive" was brought into the building.

A community member who was involved in a civil lawsuit claimed the device was previously planted on his car by someone else.

The scene has cleared and authorities say the scene is safe and there are no further threats.

The several streets were closed off for the investigation.





