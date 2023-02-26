  • Watch Now

PETS & ANIMALS

Oakland Zoo set to close Monday due to rain; nighttime Glowfari event still to be determined

KGO logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 6:59PM
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Zoo announced Sunday afternoon that it would be closing its gate Monday due to the upcoming rain. Visitors with reservations for the day can expect to receive automatic refunds.

As of today, the Monday evening Glowfari event is still on. But the Zoo says to stay tuned for a firmer update by noon the same day.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

