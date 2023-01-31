Oakland Zoo reopening this week after month of sinkhole repairs, Glowfari extended

The Oakland Zoo is set to reopen on Friday, more than a month after storm related damage forced it to shut down.

The Zoo closed on New Year's Day after a sinkhole opened up on the main entrance road.

A timelapse shared by the zoo shows some of the repair work.

Originally, the zoo hoped to reopen by January 17th.

Now, it's announced this Friday, February 3rd, as the opening date.

Glowfari, and illuminated lantern experience, has been extended to March 4th.

