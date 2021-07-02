Tigers, bears, mountain lions receive COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

The vaccine was given to the zoo's highest risk animals on Thursday, including tigers, black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets.
As part of @Zoetis ongoing commitment to help those who care for animals in our communities, they are donating more than 11,000 doses of our COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 70 zoos in 27 states.— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) July 2, 2021
The Zoo has recently vaccinated tigers, Grizzly & Black bears, mountain lions & ferrets. pic.twitter.com/FeWlMjs4kv
Chimpanzees, fruit bats and pigs are next to receive the vaccine.
A total of 11,000 doses of the vaccine were donated to zoos across the country by Zoetis, a company that manufactures drugs for animals and livestock.
The COVID-19 vaccine for animals has been authorized for experimental use by the USDA.