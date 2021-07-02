oakland zoo

Tigers, bears, mountain lions receive COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Animals at the Oakland Zoo received doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine after the zoo received a shipment earlier this week.

The vaccine was given to the zoo's highest risk animals on Thursday, including tigers, black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets.


Chimpanzees, fruit bats and pigs are next to receive the vaccine.

A total of 11,000 doses of the vaccine were donated to zoos across the country by Zoetis, a company that manufactures drugs for animals and livestock.

The COVID-19 vaccine for animals has been authorized for experimental use by the USDA.
