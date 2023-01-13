Love story: Oakland couple fell in love 15 years ago, opens 2nd café at business where they met

An Oakland couple who fell in love 15 years ago, opened a second location of their café at the location where they first met.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Meet the couple whose 15-year love began in a kitchen and continues to grow through their very own café, Oaklandia.

Latorra and Carlos are spouses and 4th generation Oaklanders who have a passion for freshly baked goods. Besides flour, love is the main ingredient that brought Carlos and Latorra together.

That was 15 years ago in a kitchen just like the one they have now.

"This is out of a movie some people would say, but you know when you are going to marry someone. It was strange because when I met him, I was like, 'That's my future husband.' In the back of my mind, I said that. I was like, 'That's strange why did you say that?'" Latorra M. said.

"I think the secret is that you have to put a lot of love and heart in what you do," expressed Carlos R.

The spot featured in the video is their second Oaklandia location. The restaurant group that previously occupied the space was the one they both worked for when they met.

"It's feels circle for me," said Latorra and added, "I was the kid that couldn't go to culinary school and didn't get those opportunities. I had to work my way up and learn those skills."

She added, "I took the time to learn working for the company that was here before and now I own the space that they used to be."

For more information about Oaklandia, visit here and be sure to follow @oaklandiacafexbakery on Instagram.