Obama opens up about Biden transition, jokes about being 'afraid' of daughter Sasha on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Former President Barack Obama joined "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday and opened up about President-elect Joe Biden's transition, told the story behind his viral three-point shot and joked how he's "afraid" of his daughter Sasha.

Obama didn't hesitate to poke fun at current President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the 2020 election to the former vice president. He joked to Jimmy Kimmel that "the communication system in the White House used to be better" and that if Trump doesn't leave by January, "we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to take him out."

Obama also promoted his new 768-page memoir, "A Promised Land," which sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours.

The former president said he wanted readers to understand how he made decisions during his eight years in the Oval Office, especially surrounding big political issues like the 2008 financial crisis and the Iran nuclear deal.

He also talked about the book's more personal moments, like navigating the balance between being a good leader and a good father. Obama told Kimmel he thinks his role as a dad shaped him into a better president because he was motivated by "making a better world for your kids."

He shared an anecdote about how his daughter Melia gave him the alias "Johnny McJohn John" after he was mobbed by a crowd at a public zoo.

"They explain the plan to Michelle. Michelle says, 'Hon, the only way that daddy's gonna disguise himself is if he has surgery to pin back his ears," he said.

Obama admitted his daughters haven't read the book.

"You are never a profit in your own land. Their attitude is, 'We've got better things to do than read your boring rants and raves," Obama said. "They promise at some point they will."

Kimmel asked Obama if he was afraid of his daughter Sasha, citing a previous interview with former first lady Michelle Obama.

"Yes, and the reason is because Sasha is a mini Michelle, and I'm afraid of Michelle," Obama joked.

He said he's more like Melia, calling the pair the "peacekeepers" of the household.
