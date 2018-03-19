SCHOOL THREAT

Harmony Union School in Occidental on voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti found

EMBED </>More Videos

Harmony Union School in Occidental is on a voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom, officials said. (KGO-TV)

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) --
Harmony Union School in Occidental is on a voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom, officials said.

All students are safe, according to officials.

RELATED: Union City high school locked down for 2nd day over threatening graffiti

There are two schools on the campus; one is kindergarten through first grade and the other is second through eighth grade.

RELATED: San Leandro High School lockdown lifted, classes canceled after graffiti threat

Sheriff's officials say the school will be in contact with parents.

Click here for a look at how to get help with improving our schools and click here for a look at recent stories about school safety.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
schoolschool threatschool safetyschool lockdownschool lockdownOccidental
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with improving our schools
SCHOOL THREAT
30 gun emojis part of threat against school on Snapchat
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at school in San Ramon
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
More school threat
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News