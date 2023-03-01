Oakland school board rejects proposed resolutions to cut budget, lay off staff

The resolution to reduce classified staff included laying off 98 positions due to lack of funds or work, because of factors such as declining enrollment and increasing costs.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new developments in Oakland Unified School District's effort to reduce costs and raise salaries for some workers after a board meeting that went into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The board voted against two resolutions. One would have made reductions to the budget, including eliminating some positions, and the other would have reduced classified staff.

The resolution to reduce classified staff included laying off 98 positions.

Board documents say this was being considered due to lack of funds or work, because of factors such as declining enrollment and increasing costs. The documents also said that other classified areas should be increased. That would mean raising salaries for teachers and other district staff.

Members of the community weighed in during public comment.

"There is not support widely in the community and certainly not from the black organizing project for cutting these kinds of classified positions," one person said. "These positions which are the foundation of the school district, make sure our schools are safe, and build the most nurturing deep relationships with students, with families, and we are not in support."

One board member called it very disappointing that the resolution to reduce classified staff failed.

March 15 is the deadline for layoff notices.

The board will have to come back with new proposals for cuts if they want to move forward with salary raises.

Their next meeting is March 8th.

The meeting came the night before Oakland Unified holds a recruitment event on Wednesday for anyone interested in being a part of its staff for the 2023-24 school year.

Multiple positions are available including school site staff, full-time teachers, classroom support staff, and substitutes.

The in-person event will be held inside Oakland High School's multi-purpose room from 4-5:30 p.m.

