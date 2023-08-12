Outside Lands is back in San Francisco, but not everyone in the neighborhood is happy with the music festival and the problems that it brings.

As Outside Lands returns to SF, some residents worry about its expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The music, the dancing, the outfits, it all only mean one thing. Now in its 15th year, Outside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park.

"It's been an amazing experience. Being able to see the city. I'm here with friends from college. So it's been a good time," said Christian Flores.

The annual festival is expected to welcome around 225,000 people this weekend, with half of them coming from outside the Bay Area.

But not everyone in the neighborhood is happy with the festival and the problems that it brings.

"A lot of cans, a lot of food on the ground. I have a dog so the food's kind of big. Just a lot of different things," said local resident, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says every year after the festival ends, people who live in this area have to deal with not just the noise, but also the trash left behind.

It's one reason why she and many of her neighbors have concerns over proposals to expand Outside Lands for another weekend starting next year.

Potentially adding as many as three concerts at the park's Polo Fields.

"It really affects traffic and trying to get in and out, across the city, or like trying to get outside. So, maybe not. Outside Lands is enough," Elizabeth said.

Others though say the extra concerts would bring in much-needed money to the city.

"Hundreds and hundreds of jobs for theatrical and stage workers. We've got restaurateurs. It's good for business in the Sunset and the Richmond," said Phil Ginsburg of San Francisco's Recreation and Park Department.

And it's not just the city that would benefit say some residents.

Paul Brennan tells us he thinks the whole neighborhood would get a boost from the extra cash.

That's why for him, the pros outweigh the cons.

"I think there may be even some more interest in the neighborhood in general. Folks who come here for the show might think this is a place they want to buy or rent in as well," Brennan said.

