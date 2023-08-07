Outside Lands 2023 in San Francisco: Everything to know about 3-day music festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Music lovers are preparing to descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival.

Here's what you need to know:

When and where is Outside Lands?

The 3-day festival is being held Aug. 11-13 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. You can find a map here or tap the image below.

Festival hours:

Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12

Festival Gates Open - 11 a.m.

Music Starts - 12 p.m.

Music Ends - 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Festival Gates Open - 11 a.m.

Music Starts - 12 p.m.

Music Ends - 9:40 p.m.

Can I still get a ticket?

While single-day and three-day GA passes are all sold out, there are still some GA+ single-day passes available, as well as Golden Gate Club passes. You can get more info and buy tickets here.

What is the lineup like this year?

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, rock and roll hall of famers the Foo Fighters and electronic music act ODESZA are set to headline the 2023 festival.

Also on the bill are Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Ethel Cain, Noah Kahan, J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadobee, Cuco, Alvvays, aespa and NIKI.

You can see the full lineup here.

What's the best way to get there?

Festival planners recommend that you do not try to drive there. Parking is not available at the festival grounds and is extremely limited in the surrounding neighborhoods. Other options:

Shuttle: There's a pre-paid shuttle service from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in the heart of San Francisco to the south entrance of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park. You can purchase passes on their website.

Muni: SFMTA is providing extra service on the 5R Fulton bus (north of Golden Gate Park) and the N-Judah light rail line (south of the park).

Rideshare: Official rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations are: Balboa & 30th Avenue (adjacent to George Washington High School) or Irving St. between 25th and 27th Avenue.

Bike: Outside Lands will offer free self-park bicycle parking areas located at the eastern and southern portions of the festival site. Bike parking is available during festival hours.

Walk: You can enter the festival on foot via the Main Gate (on JFK near 30th Ave) or South Gate (on Middle Dr & Metson Rd). If you have VIP or Golden Gate Club tickets, the Main VIP Entrance is on the North side, located on 36th Ave. & JFK Drive.

Can I check out what food will be there beforehand?

Festivalgoers can try bites from more than 95 of the Bay Area's tastiest restaurants. For a rundown of every food experience, visit this page.

What bags can I bring into the festival?

Backpacks and bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC

Small bags, fanny-packs, purses up to 6" x 8" x 3" (do not have to be clear)

Empty dedicated hydration packs with a bladder capacity of under 2.5L/150 in. and no more than one additional pocket. Standard size backpacks with hydration bladders will not be permitted.

What isn't allowed in the festival?

Non-clear backpacks and bags larger than 6"x8"x3"

Drawstring backpacks

Weapons of any kinds (including pocket knives)

Illegal substances

Glow-sticks (glow bracelets and necklaces are permitted)

Alcohol (will be sold at the festival)

Glass or cans of ANY kind

Video or audio recording equipment (including GoPros - no video recording will be allowed)

Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs

Skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles

Bicycles (not allowed inside festival grounds)

Strollers, wagons or carts of any kind

Hammocks or slack lines

Fireworks and explosives

Instruments and laser pointers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks of ANY kind, including GoPro sticks

Spray paint, large markers or Aerosol cans

Picnic baskets

Coolers

Liquids (excluding personal sized hand sanitizers, which will be permitted)

Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs

Large inflatables

Tents

Pets (except service animals)

Drones

Totems or flags

Threatening signs or apparel

American Indian Headdresses

No illegal vending is permitted (no unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed)

Can't go during the day but still want to hear music?

You can still buy tickets to some of the official Outside Lands night shows!

See the lineup and get more info on tickets here.