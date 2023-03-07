Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to headline 2023 Outside Lands in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, rock and roll hall of famers the Foo Fighters and electronic music act ODESZA are set to headline the 2023 Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, it was announced Tuesday.

Also in the bill are Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Ethel Cain, Noah Kahan, J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadobee, Cuco, Alvvays, aespa and NIKI.

See the full lineup here.

Outside Lands takes place Aug. 11-13 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Three-day tickets are on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. here.