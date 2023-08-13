  • Watch Now

ABC7's Dan Ashley performs at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park

Sunday, August 13, 2023 1:15AM
ABC7's Dan Ashley performs at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's very own Dan Ashley hit the stage Saturday at Outside Lands.

Here's a sneak peek in the player above of what you missed if you didn't make the show.

Dan has a lifelong passion for music and expresses his love for the art through performances and creating new music.

He just released his new solo album "Out There." Search Dan Ashley Music for more information.

