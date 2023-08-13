ABC7's very own Dan Ashley hit the stage Saturday at Outside Lands.

ABC7's Dan Ashley performs at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's very own Dan Ashley hit the stage Saturday at Outside Lands.

Here's a sneak peek in the player above of what you missed if you didn't make the show.

Dan has a lifelong passion for music and expresses his love for the art through performances and creating new music.

He just released his new solo album "Out There." Search Dan Ashley Music for more information.

RELATED: Outside Lands 2023 in San Francisco: Everything to know about 3-day music festival

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live