Outside Lands is back in Golden Gate Park for three days of music, food, art and more.

220K expected to attend 15th annual Outside Lands festival, bringing money to SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outside Lands is back in Golden Gate Park for three days of music, food, art and more.

The city says everything is in place for the 15th annual festival.

It's expected to bring in a lot of money for the city.

Outside Lands 2023 in San Francisco: Everything to know about 3-day music festival

"We have generated over a billion dollars in economic impact to the city of San Francisco and that's something, in these times, is more notable than when we started," Outside Lands Co-Founder Allen Scott said.

Headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and electronic music duo Odesza.

Mayor London Breed was in Golden Gate Park last weekend, getting ready for the 220,000 people expected.

"This amazing transformative event will be an opportunity to enjoy so many incredible artists," Mayor Breed said. "We also want you to support the surrounding businesses. There are so many restaurants bars and other places."

RELATED: ABC7's Dan Ashley to perform at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park

And ABC7's very own Dan Ashley is performing Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

We've seen some people selling their tickets on Facebook Marketplace, and there are still some tickets left on the Outside Lands website, but only in the Golden Gate Club.

Single-day passes for that club are $2,200 and 3-day passes are $4,900.

If you're heading to the festival this weekend, we have everything you need to know here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live