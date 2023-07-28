Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, rock and roll hall of famers the Foo Fighters and electronic music act ODESZA are set to headline the 2023 Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, it was announced Tuesday.

ABC7's Dan Ashley to perform at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A familiar face to ABC7 News viewers will be gracing the stage at Outside Lands in August - longtime anchor Dan Ashley.

Dan and his band are slated to perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the early afternoon.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to headline 2023 Outside Lands in San Francisco

Some of the other big musicians that will take the stage Saturday include the Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey and Maggie Rogers.

The other headliners for the music festival are Kendrick Lamar and ODESZA.

See the full lineup here.

The video above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live