Rogue nonprofit workers set up pop-up safe injection site in SF Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, a group of local nonprofit workers went rogue on Overdose Awareness Day by opening a pop-up safe injection site.

"We can just go and be safe and the public's safe," said Richard, a drug user who was surprised to the see the tent go up Thursday morning in the heart of the Tenderloin District. He's battling addiction to Fentanyl and says having a place to go to use is a relief.

"We're not putting anyone at risk, including ourselves. We don't have to worry about kids walking by. We don't have to worry about nothing. We can just go and feel safe," he said.

"What we're doing today is showing how simple it can be to save lives," said Lydia Bransten, the executive director of a local nonprofit working with people on the streets. She's one of a handful of activists who took the day off of work to set up the temporary site.

"It is really important that when we do something unsanctioned, that it does not blow back on our organizations that are trying to do this in the way that's most effective," she said.

The city's been hesitating to set up safe consumption sites, citing legal concerns. The sites are still illegal under federal law but Mayor London Breed has signaled support for what's described as the "New York Model," where a nonprofit is funding and operating three sites.

"We just want to show this isn't scary. This isn't nefarious. We're doing this out in the open," said Supervisor Hilary Ronen, who was part of a contingent of local leaders who visited New York City earlier this year to learn about the sites, in hopes of bringing them to San Francisco.

"It's just watching people to make sure they don't die. That's all it is," Ronen said.

Safe injection sites are also designed to connect people to services like treatment and housing, as well as providing clean needles and other harm reduction supplies.

"We have stuff for people who inject drugs as well as smoke drugs, so have a couple of different sizes of needles for people to choose from," said Michael Scare, while handing up supplies Thursday. "We have sterile water for people to use to inject with. We have Narcan."

"It's nice to have the resources available to you that makes for maybe safe cleaner usage or whatever," said Emily, who uses meth. "And, of course, getting a bite to eat and some water. I'm so thirsty so glad and so happy for that."

"I hope this isn't temporary," Richard said. "I hope this place pops back up again, but I don't know what does it take?"

The organizers of the pop-up safe injection site say the plan is to keep going until the city establishes proper sites, and there is also the possibility that law enforcement steps in and ends it sooner.

