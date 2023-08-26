VIDEO: Beaver makes 1st appearance in Palo Alto in 160 years

A young beaver was caught on video making a rare appearance in Palo Alto, the first time in 160 years.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a lot of excitement in Palo Alto Friday following the first verified sighting of a beaver in the area in 160 years.

A trail camera belonging to animal researcher Bill Leikam captured video of a juvenile beaver scurrying on a trail near Matadero Creek, first on Wednesday and then again on Friday.

MORE: Stanford University study explains how beaver activity may have long-term benefits on climate change

"Off of that camera, I saw the young beaver walking in that direction. I thought that little beaver is really exploring a whole lot to be out of the water all the way down here."

Leikam says the juvenile likely belongs to an adult pair he's known about for a while -- he actually spotted one swimming in the creek last week -- but didn't get a photo of it.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live