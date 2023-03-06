Parent killed by fallen tree during South Bay hiking trip identified by coroner's office

A woman was killed by a falling tree during a hike in Cupertino on Sunday, officials said.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who was killed by a fallen tree during a hiking trip in Cupertino on Sunday has been identified, the coroner said on Monday.

The parent has been identified as Vidyut Nautiyal, according to the Santa Clara County's corner's office.

Nautiyal was on a planned Boy Scouts hike, an executive with the organization confirmed Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday at Rancho San Antonio County Park, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

Capt. Mokhtarian with the fire department said bystanders tried to lift the fallen tree off of the hiker, but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters were able to remove the tree off her, but she died at the scene.

The incident happened on a muddy trail about three miles away from the parking lot.

A statement by Eric Tarbox, Scouts executive/CEO, Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council of Boy Scouts of America was sent out just a few hours after the incident:

"We are saddened to confirm one adult accidental fatality involving a tree. The deceased is the parent of a Scout and they were participating in a planned hike at the Rancho San Antonio Park.



Rangers and EMS were summoned to the scene. We will continue to cooperate with investigating authorities.



All Scouts are safe and there were no additional injuries. Our emergency response protocols and notifications are currently being followed and we appreciate privacy for the family and Scout unit as they are still being moved from the area and rejoined with their families."

The park is open but the Abbors Trail is currently closed.

