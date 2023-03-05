Hiker killed by falling tree in Cupertino, officials say

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was killed by a falling tree during a hike in Cupertino on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. at Rancho San Antonio County Park, according to Capt. Matt Mokhtarian with the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

This is a stringer image of a scene at Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino, Calif. after a tree killed a hiker on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

He says the victim was part of a group during the hike when the incident occurred.

Capt. Mokhtarian said bystanders tried to lift the fallen tree off of the hiker, but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters were able to remove the tree off her, but she died at the scene.

The incident happened on a muddy trail about three miles away from the parking lot

This story is developing. Check back for updates.