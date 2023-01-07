'We're living a nightmare': Family mourns 2-year-old killed by falling tree during bomb cyclone

The aunt of 2-year-old Aeon, nicknamed Goldie, says he was an infectiously happy child, loved to dance, and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of his loving family. Click for a link to the family's GoFundMe.

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) -- For the Tocchini family of Sonoma County, the past few days have been unimaginable.

During Wednesday's storm, four trees fell on top of their house destroying their home and killing their 2-year-old son, Aeon.

"His name was Aeon. And, we called him Goldie. So Goldie is now in a better place," said Liz Haskins.

Haskins is Goldie's aunt and is serving as a spokesperson for the family.

We spoke to her Friday afternoon in the rubble of her brother's home.

"My mom came pounding on the door. Pounding, pounding, pounding, the tree fell, he's gone. He's gone," Haskins said.

Haskins says Goldie was an infectiously happy child.

A boy who loved to dance and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of his loving family.

She says the past few days have rocked them to their very core.

But that their faith has given the family strength.

"We believe in God. We are strong in our faith. I saw him walking with Jesus into the light the night that he died. He was happy," said Haskins.

In addition to losing their son, the Tocchinis have also lost their home and pretty much everything they own.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to contribute as they try to piece their lives back together.

Haskins says the outpouring of support over the last few days means more to them than people will ever know.

"Your prayers, the thoughts, your contributions, the food, the money, everything, it means so much to our family," said Haskins.

And, while the material things will all one day be replaced, some things will never go back to the way they were.

That's why Haskins is asking everyone to remember the things that are most important in life... for her, her family and for Goldie.

"I just want them to be inspired to love more, to give more, to hold their family tighter. I just think about the little things in life," she said.

