'It takes a community:' Neighbors helping neighbors prepare for Russian River flooding

Folks in the North Bay took advantage of a small break in the severe weather to prepare for potential flooding from the winter storm.

MONTE RIO, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, an evacuation warning is still in effect for people living near the Russian River floodway between Healdsburg and Jenner.

On Friday morning, folks in Monte Rio took advantage of a small break in the severe weather to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

"It looks like it's going to flood within a couple of days if it keeps raining like it was," said Jeff Morton, a Cazadero resident.

"It was amazing to see the water level this high. I've seen it this high in 2019. It almost touched the bottom of the bridge," said John Behrens, a Villa Grande resident.

Bracing for history to repeat itself -- with the 2019 flood still fresh on his mind -- for Liam Brayton, that meant that it was time to roll up his sleeves and help in Monte Rio.

"I'm just kind of like that. I help people if they need help," Brayton said.

Brayton spent two days this week lining sandbags outside of the beloved Monte Rio Theater -- which overlooks the rising Russian River -- out of the goodness of his own heart, while the owners were dealing with flooding in Healdsburg.

"It flooded last time, and they had to do a whole remodel thing and what not, and so they're just trying to save it and keep it and everybody likes this thing," he said.

And he wasn't the only one.

"I think it takes a community to help a community, and so everyone has to have skills and be looking around to see how they can help their neighbors," Behrens said.

Radio at the ready, in case cell phone towers go down, Behrens wants to keep the line of communication open with his network of neighbors and is doing all that he can to prepare.

"We have generators and backup batteries because power can go out for days, and a little charger for your cell phone isn't going to do it, so we want to be able to keep refrigerators going or lights or water heaters," he said.

For now, it's a bit of a waiting game for folks along the Russian River, as they wait for the river to possibly reach flood stage by Monday.

"They're lucky we have breaks like this," Morton said.

In the meantime, community members are taking advantage of this break in the storm to help each other.

