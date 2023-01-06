Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm

Wednesday's severe storm came on the anniversary of one of the worst storms in Bay Area history - the deadly flooding of 1982.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday's severe storm came on the anniversary of one of the worst storms in Bay Area history.

On Jan. 3, 4 and 5 of 1982, the Santa Cruz Mountains received more than 25 inches of rain and some 16 inches fell in Marin County.

MORE: From washed-away piers to devastating flooding, here's a look at storm damage around Bay Area

A total of 31 people were killed during the storm, mostly by mudslides, including 10 in the Love Creek neighborhood in Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

All together, 630 houses were destroyed or damaged and 55,000 people displaced Bay area wide.

VIDEO: Significant storm damage across Santa Cruz Co., cleanup underway with more rain ahead

Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful "atmospheric river" pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.

Raging seas damaged two historic piers, rock and mudslides closed down highways, and deep snow piled up at ski resorts in the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers - long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific - to reach the drought-stricken state. The "Pineapple Express" storm originated near Hawaii and was pulled toward the West Coast by a rotating area of rapidly falling air pressure known as a "bomb cyclone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live