Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will continue to see rain with more incoming storms, as recovery continues from several powerful atmospheric rivers and a bomb cyclone that devastated the region.

There is a Level 1 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale for Friday. This is mainly for the North Bay for light showers less than .25". Most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds.

On Thursday night, ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian mentioned that we have a "parade of storms" lined up in the coming week.

There is a Level 2 storm for Saturday into Sunday morning. Renewed rain and wind threats. Winds Saturday night gusting 30-50 mph. Highest Impacts likely between Sat 7 p.m. - Sun 4 a.m.

There is a Level 3 storm for Monday. An atmospheric river arrives across Northern and Central California. Currently it is hard to pinpoint exactly where this atmospheric river will make landfall creating the highest impacts.

Some guidance has it directly into the Bay Area while other guidance has it a bit farther south. Of course we wil keep you updated as we get new info. Heaviest rain looks to fall in the morning.

Through Tuesday, the two periods of highest concern will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.

