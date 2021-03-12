ABC7 proudly sponsors virtual 32nd annual PBWC Conference 'IgniteCHANGE'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to sponsor the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) Conference. While the conference is happening virtually again this year, the incredible content has not changed.
This year's conference, which livestreams May 11 to 13, 2021, calls for attendees to "IgniteCHANGE" from their locations around the globe. The group will not convene in person to protect participants' health and safety.
In the video player above, ABC7's Jobina Fortson talks with PBWC Board Chair and President Dominca Anderson about the incredible lineup of speakers and unique networking opportunities.
Get your tickets for the three-day event now. Early bird pricing of $299 per ticket will go up starting March 16.
More information about PBWC and its Annual Conference: (from their press release)
With a diverse community of more than 42,000 professionals worldwide, PBWC is one of the nation's largest women's organizations. PBWC creates opportunities for connection, education and inspiration. The organization helps professional women to realize their personal ambitions, achieve equality and build a better future for all.
Building on the success of last year's first virtual conference, the organization will focus on attendee networking opportunities, expand on-demand offerings and host a captivating lineup of keynote and seminar speakers. Keynote speakers currently confirmed for the May event include: CEO of The King Center Dr. Bernice A. King; writer, lecturer, political activist and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem; Senior Advisor to President Obama and Chair of the White House Council for Women and Girls (2009- 2017) Valerie B. Jarrett; and former SVP, Apple Retail and CEO, Burberry Angela Ahrendts DBE. A full lineup of speakers is available on the Conference website.
"Each year our community expects us to deliver a best-in-class conference that educates, empowers and connects. Last year, we worked hard to translate the inperson experience into a virtual format, and we are grateful that it was so well received by attendees," said Nicole Soluri, PBWC CEO.
"Our momentum continues and we are working excitedly to design a robust and energizing program that inspires attendees to IgniteCHANGE."
"The data is daunting. Women are leaving the workforce. Women are stepping back. We've lost ground when it comes to closing the gender pay and opportunity gaps," Soluri continued. "We must not accept this. We must roll up our sleeves, regain lost ground and then more. IgniteCHANGE is a rallying cry to redirect our collective energy into what serves and supports women and our future."
IgniteCHANGE attendees will hear influential narratives, grow their networks, and gain tools to transform their communities. Participants will experience daily live-stream keynote presentations, and eighteen seminar sessions with closed captioning; engage with one another through moderated networking sessions, direct messaging and face- PRESS RELEASE to-face meetings; celebrate PBWC's class of 2021 Industry Leaders and Scholarship Program recipients; and navigate through a virtual Exhibit Hall with access to surprise bonus content and special discounts. Most of these conference benefits will be available and accessible on-demand through June 15, 2021.
About PBWC The Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) was founded in 1989 by U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier to provide skill development, networking opportunities and inspiration to women at all career levels to achieve their ambitions and collectively advance gender equality in professional settings. Community events, monthly webinars, an Annual Conference, a Young Women's Professional Summit and a Senior Leadership Forum, provide platforms for professional and personal growth through tools, training, workshops, resources, mentoring and motivation.
The organization also presents annual academic scholarships to at least three California women who are high school seniors. PBWC is headquartered in Northern California and is one of the nation's largest women's organizations, with a diverse community of over 42,000 professionals worldwide and dozens of corporate sponsors and media partners. Learn more at pbwc.org.
