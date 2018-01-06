Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Santa Cruz

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Santa Cruz in the vicinity of state Highway 1 and River Street Friday night, police said Saturday.

Around 10:28 p.m., officers responded to the intersection and found a man lying in the road. The man, later determined to be a 29-year-old from Santa Cruz, was taken to a trauma center, but died at the hospital, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, walking against a red light, police said. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1 approaching the River Street intersection, according to police.

The driver of the car, a 2011 silver Mercedes sedan, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. The driver wasn't arrested or cited and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (831) 420-5820.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrianscar crashcrashtraffic fatalitiestrafficSanta Cruz
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News