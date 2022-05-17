Multiple San Francisco agencies investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by Muni train

The SFMTA, SFPD and the California Public Utilities Commission are reviewing detailed footage from near the Arleta Station in San Francisco after a pedestrian was killed by a light rail train in San Francisco.
The SFMTA says it happened around 9 Sunday night and involved a T-3rd light rail train.
A San Francisco police spokesperson says SFPD responded just after 10 p.m. to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue to meet with Muni personnel regarding human remains discovered on the Muni tracks.
"The medical examiner is conducting their investigation in this incident. Our traffic collision investigative unit also responded to the scene and are currently investigating how this may have occurred," said Officer Robert Rueca.
Based on their video review, the SFMTA says investigators will make recommendations about what, if anything, could prevent a collision like this from happening again.
It's not clear how far the pedestrian may have been dragged by the train.
"The scene spanned for several hundred feet but that's not necessarily the area that the victim may have been dragged," said Officer Rueca.
The SFMTA said it sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person struck.
