Person of interest in gruesome San Francisco murder released from jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last August, Brian Egg's mutilated remains were found inside his South of Market home.
On Wednesday, 40-year-old Lance Silva, a person of interest in the case, was released from jail.
"Shock and disgust," is how Scott Free described his feelings, after learning of Silva's release. Free lives on Clara Street, right across from Egg's house.
Free says he frequently saw Silva at Egg's house in the months before Egg was found dead. "He was frantically cleaning up the place," said Free, who recalled one particular incident. "I just saw a river of sudsy water pouring out the front door of Brian's house, and that was very bizarre. And I saw Lance come out and sweep that water down into the storm drain."
Free was one of several neighbors who called the police when Egg went missing last summer. Officers finally searched Egg's home, after neighbors said a crime scene cleaning crew was at the house.
Police found Egg's body in a fish tank, without a head or hands.
Police say Silva used Egg's debit card to pay the cleaning crew.
On Wednesday, Silva, who was serving time on an unrelated parole violation, was released from Santa Rita jail in the East Bay.
"I don't think the police are doing anything about it," said Mark Swenson, who was close friends with Egg for 20 years. He helped Egg's family in Florida file a missing persons report last summer.
"I guess I'm not angry because I expect nothing more. I don't expect much from the San Francisco Police Department," said Swenson.
But, Egg's brother in Florida said he was angry to learn of Silva's release.
SFPD says Egg's murder is "still an ongoing and active investigation and that Mr. Silva remains a person of interest."
