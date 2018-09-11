Dozens of friends and family gathering for a vigil outside Brian Egg’s SOMA house... where a headless body was found in a fish tank. Brian was reported missing over the summer. Friends say Brian was kind and generous to everyone. pic.twitter.com/AFe4N34rYi — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 12, 2018

A vigil is being held in front of the home of missing San Francisco man Brian Egg. A headless torso found in the home is believed to be Egg's.Outside the home of Brian Egg were roses and cards at the site of the vigil held by his family and friends."I've certainly had a lot of nightmares, thinking about what happened inside that house," said Scot Free.Free was the neighbor who called police, asking for a welfare check on his friend Brian Egg.That was in August. The 65 year old man had already been missing for some two months. Egg's sister in Florida filed a missing persons report. Both times, police say officers received no response when they went to the house and they saw nothing suspicious.In mid-August, neighbors called police again after seeing a crime scene cleaning crew at the home.This time, police searched the house and found a body in a fish tank, a body without a head or hands, presumably the mutilated remains of Brian Egg.They detained two persons of interest. One of them is Lance Silva, who's being held atAlameda County Jail on another case. Free and other neighbors are angry at the way police responded. "They should have taken it more seriously from the beginning," one neighbor said."I think they're going to have to explain what happened because on the surface it doesn't look great," said San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who chairs the Board's Public Safety committee."I've met with the Police Chief. They're doing their internal investigation of what happened and if they followed best practices."We're talking about a welfare check. and senior citizens if they fell inside, couldn't get up or died inside, you won't know until you enter," said Police Commissioner Petra DeJesus, who also wants answers, which she hopes to get at tomorrow's Commission meeting."The family called and filed a missing persons report.You'd assume in a missing person's report, you just go and find a way into the home."There are still major questions outstanding.The Medical Examiner still has not identified the badly mutilated body. And, the District Attorney has yet to file charges against the two persons of interest.