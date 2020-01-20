cominguproses

'Bachelor' Peter Weber considered leaving show for Hannah Brown

NEW YORK -- Revenge is a dish best served cold on "The Bachelor" -- often with a side of tears -- but Peter Weber was still so hot for Hannah Brown, the woman who rejected him only to turn up again, that he considered ditching his show entirely in favor of last season's "Bachelorette."

"Yeah, I did, as crazy as it sounds," he said. "I considered doing whatever I had to do to try and give it another shot with her, and that was just me being in the moment. Call it smart or not, but that's the truth."

Weber said watching that moment play out on TV "wasn't easy."

"It's sad, you know," he said. "It brought back feelings that obviously resurfaced, didn't expect them to come back, but it's very raw and very real."

Her comments last year about the passionate night they shared in a windmill were among the raciest ever heard on this show.

Asked if Weber ever gets tired of the windmill talk, he says he has just embraced it now.

"I mean it's all in good fun," he said. "It's just part of my story."

It's a story that just doesn't go away.

"I've received a lot of windmills in the mail," Weber said.

He has also noticed people treating him differently now.

"I hear a lot of references," Weber said. "I saw a fan one time just yell out to me and start doing this little dance, and I said, 'Alright that's the windmill.'"

Weber asked Brown to join the other ladies in the house, but she declined.

"And, in that moment, I decided OK, I have to put this behind me just out of fairness to the ladies who are here, who have given up so much to pursue something with me and see if there's something there," Weber said. "I needed this so bad to just feel good and get my mind off of everything."

Don't miss "The Bachelor" Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorcominguproses
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
Trevor Holmes talks about week 2 of 'Listen to Your Heart'
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' begins
Barb was right: 'Bachelor' Peter and Madison split
'Bachelor' Peter's biggest obstacle to finding love: His mom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News