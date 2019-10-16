animal news

4 peacocks search for forever homes in Bay Area

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Does anyone have room for a peacock? The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is looking for someone to adopt four peacocks in need of a forever home in the Bay Area.

There are two pairs -- each includes a male and female.

"Peafowl make excellent pets for people who live in rural areas and have the space the birds need to thrive," said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox.

Peacocks are omnivores.

"Peacocks should be fed mixed grains, such as turkey or chicken feed, along with nuts, green vegetables and fruit. They will also eat insects, slugs, frogs and lizards, making for excellent organic pest control," said the PHS/SPCA in a statement.

All four peacocks were surrendered by their previous owner, who could no longer care for them.

"We are specifically seeking adopters with previous peafowl experience, and will be able to provide the birds with the amount of space they require, and are committed to providing them the appropriate food, access to clean water and shelter," said Tarbox.

To learn more about adopting a peacock pair, you can call the PHS/SPCA at (650) 340-7022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspcashelterpetanimal rescuebirdspet rescueanimal newsadoptionanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay
Here's how PG&E power outage affects animals at Oakland Zoo
Baby goats just want to have fun
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters investigating cause of energy facility fire in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
WATCH IN 60: BART bonus at SFO, booming pot business, Omni Hotel olive trees
Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
PG&E gas executive out of job: Report
Rodeo residents feared NuStar explosion was another earthquake
More TOP STORIES News