4 peacocks search for forever homes in Bay Area

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Does anyone have room for a peacock? The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is looking for someone to adopt four peacocks in need of a forever home in the Bay Area.
There are two pairs -- each includes a male and female.
"Peafowl make excellent pets for people who live in rural areas and have the space the birds need to thrive," said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox.
Peacocks are omnivores.
"Peacocks should be fed mixed grains, such as turkey or chicken feed, along with nuts, green vegetables and fruit. They will also eat insects, slugs, frogs and lizards, making for excellent organic pest control," said the PHS/SPCA in a statement.
All four peacocks were surrendered by their previous owner, who could no longer care for them.
"We are specifically seeking adopters with previous peafowl experience, and will be able to provide the birds with the amount of space they require, and are committed to providing them the appropriate food, access to clean water and shelter," said Tarbox.
To learn more about adopting a peacock pair, you can call the PHS/SPCA at (650) 340-7022.
