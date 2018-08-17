CATS

Celebrate Black Cat Appreciation Day: Here are 7 reasons why black cats rule

Black cats make purr-fect pals but are less likely to be adopted. That's just scary! Here are some fun facts about black cats and how some common myths came to be. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day! Here are seven reasons why black cats rule:

1. Black cats look sleek and sophisticated.
2. They match any décor.
3. Holding a black cat is very slimming!
4. Black cats are great at hiding in the dark.
5. A lint brush isn't required for a black-tie affair.
6. Black cats are easy to name.
7. Some house panthers are even famous, like @sophie_themodel and @coleandmarmalade.

Unfortunately, black cats are less likely to be adopted but they have so much love to share. So visit your local shelter and adopt a black cat!

Here's a look at a few available around the Bay Area. We've included their name and ID number so you can look them up:

San Francisco Animal Care and Control
sfanimalcare.org

  • ALFIE_A419279

  • AMELIE_A419148

  • ARTHUR_A419497

  • DORA_A418445

  • JOJO_A419278

  • KELSEY_A419277

  • MUNCHKIN_A417850

  • PETUNIA_A417621

  • PORTER_A418993

  • PUPPET_A417280

  • ROCKY_A418444

  • RUBY RAVEN_A416789

  • TURTLE_A419973

  • TWEETIE_A418251


San Francisco SPCA
sfspca.org

  • GRYFFINDOR

  • HARMONY_38749533

  • HEDWIG_38749537

  • JAKE_39346247

  • SLINKY_39359763

  • TAD_39285627

  • WAKANDA_39295848

Marin Humane Society
marinhumane.org

  • POE_234850

  • JUJUBE_234871
