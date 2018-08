San Francisco Animal Care and Control



ALFIE_A419279



AMELIE_A419148



ARTHUR_A419497



DORA_A418445



JOJO_A419278



KELSEY_A419277



MUNCHKIN_A417850



PETUNIA_A417621



PORTER_A418993



PUPPET_A417280



ROCKY_A418444



RUBY RAVEN_A416789



TURTLE_A419973



TWEETIE_A418251

San Francisco SPCA



GRYFFINDOR



HARMONY_38749533



HEDWIG_38749537



JAKE_39346247



SLINKY_39359763



TAD_39285627



WAKANDA_39295848

Marin Humane Society



POE_234850



JUJUBE_234871

Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day! Here are seven reasons why black cats rule:1. Black cats look sleek and sophisticated.2. They match any décor.3. Holding a black cat is very slimming!4. Black cats are great at hiding in the dark.5. A lint brush isn't required for a black-tie affair.6. Black cats are easy to name.7. Some house panthers are even famous, like @sophie_themodel and @coleandmarmalade. Unfortunately, black cats are less likely to be adopted but they have so much love to share. So visit your local shelter and adopt a black cat!Here's a look at a few available around the Bay Area. We've included their name and ID number so you can look them up: