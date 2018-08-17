SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Happy Black Cat Appreciation Day! Here are seven reasons why black cats rule:
1. Black cats look sleek and sophisticated.
2. They match any décor.
3. Holding a black cat is very slimming!
4. Black cats are great at hiding in the dark.
5. A lint brush isn't required for a black-tie affair.
6. Black cats are easy to name.
7. Some house panthers are even famous, like @sophie_themodel and @coleandmarmalade.
Unfortunately, black cats are less likely to be adopted but they have so much love to share. So visit your local shelter and adopt a black cat!
Here's a look at a few available around the Bay Area. We've included their name and ID number so you can look them up:
San Francisco Animal Care and Control
sfanimalcare.org
- ALFIE_A419279
- AMELIE_A419148
- ARTHUR_A419497
- DORA_A418445
- JOJO_A419278
- KELSEY_A419277
- MUNCHKIN_A417850
- PETUNIA_A417621
- PORTER_A418993
- PUPPET_A417280
- ROCKY_A418444
- RUBY RAVEN_A416789
- TURTLE_A419973
- TWEETIE_A418251
San Francisco SPCA
sfspca.org
- GRYFFINDOR
- HARMONY_38749533
- HEDWIG_38749537
- JAKE_39346247
- SLINKY_39359763
- TAD_39285627
- WAKANDA_39295848
Marin Humane Society
marinhumane.org
- POE_234850
- JUJUBE_234871