baby animals

Adorable Asian baby elephant slips, slides, stumbles in mud at zoo in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- Just like humans, animals can have a little trouble staying on their feet when they are young.

And if you need proof, look no further than an Asian elephant at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia.

RELATED: 'Dumbo' live-action remake earns estimated $45M at box office over opening weekend

The calf does alright at first but perhaps trying to negotiate the mud wasn't such a good idea.

The elephant starts sliding and then loses its footing.

That definitely won't be a problem when it gets a little bigger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselephantsbaby animalscute animalselephantu.s. & world
BABY ANIMALS
Adorable wolf pups ready for visitors at Oakland Zoo
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
April the Giraffe is going on birth control
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News