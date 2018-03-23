ANIMAL NEWS

Adorable puppies answer important sports questions

When a litter of playful puppies take over the ABC 7 studios, you know it must be National Puppy Day. Since this a serious news gathering organization, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to ask them some hard-hitting questions. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When a litter of playful puppies takes over the ABC 7 studios, you know it must be National Puppy Day. Since this is a serious news gathering organization, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to ask them some hard-hitting questions.


We attempted to find out if the Oakland A's or San Francisco Giants would have a better season, whether Warriors stars Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant will be the top postseason performer for the Warriors and attempted to finally solve the age old debate: is a hot dog a sandwich?

Click on the video player above to watch the adorable puppies answer all these questions and more.

To adopt Roxy or Jack (both are terrier mix) call PHS-SPCA.org at (650) 340-7022. And to adopt Daisy (chihuahua mix) call the MarinHumane.org at (415) 883-4621

PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day adoption event
Written and produced by Casey A. Pratt
